Proposal for flats in Muirhead rejected

Plans to demolish a Muirhead garage and build a block of flats in its place have been rejected by Angus Council.

An application was submitted to the local authority in January by JIB Properties which hoped to build a two-storey block comprising of six flats on the site of the existing garage on Newtyle Road in the Angus village.

Several applications had previously been submitted to the council and subsequently withdrawn, with the most recent outlining plans to develop the site into flats at the start of the year.

The council had raised concerns about the latest proposal, in particular with what was described as the “overbearing impact” and the style of the design, which the local authority did not believe fitted in with the local area.

An agent for the applicant disputed these concerns, saying the development would be smaller than the existing vehicle repair garage.

But the council was unmoved and rejected the plans.