Proposal for 158 new homes in Wormit approved

An application to build 158 new homes in north-east Fife has been given the go-ahead by the local authority.

Persimmon Homes North Scotland, the developer behind the £19 million plan for Wormit, has welcomed the decision by Fife Council’s planning committee.

The works to transform 13 acres of greenfield land at Naughton Meadows, which was once used for agricultural work, will create 630 jobs.

Stephen Profili, managing director of Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said: “We are delighted with the decision made by the planning committee to approve our plans. Our continued investment signals our commitment and confidence in the local housing market.

“This will obviously be good news for housebuyers in the region, particularly those looking for spectacular views of the Firth of Tay, but the spin-off benefits in terms of the number of jobs being created and the income this will generate for the local economy are also hugely significant.”

As part of its planning obligations, Persimmon has agreed to pay £740,000 to the council to expand local education facilities.

The cash will be used for extensions at Wormit Primary and Madras College.

Work on site is expected to start in April this year with homes available for sale in July.