A leading property expert says housebuilders are swapping Aberdeen for Dundee on the back of the city’s Waterfront project.

Derek Petrie, a partner with estate agents RSB Lindsays, said that companies have been attracted by the promise of the V&A and its surroundings while taking advantage of cheaper land values in Dundee.

Aberdeen’s economy has slumped in recent months due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry, while land values are far steeper.

Mr Petrie told the Tele: “I think the Aberdeen property market and the economy up there has slowed down at the moment.

“We are now seeing a wide range of developments come to fruition in Dundee, from affordable housing to top-end houses and apartments.

“We are seeing growing outside interest in development and building in Dundee. For example, construction businesses that have traditionally focused on the West Coast or Aberdeen are turning their attention to the City of Discovery.

“With the publicity around the V&A, I think Dundee is proving attractive and the land values are fairly low compared to Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

“You can see that just from looking at the council planning applications. I think it’s good for Dundee.”

Mr Petrie said there were several recent examples of new developments in Dundee.

He added: “There are new developments all over the city.

“One example is CCG Scotland Ltd which is building its first-ever development in the east of Scotland on Glamis Road near Balgay Cemetery.

“A good example of the city-wide character of new-build in Dundee is the Whitfield district.

“DJ Laing Homes has now received planning permission to build the first 24 homes at Aberlady Crescent in a proposed development of 96 houses, and Strathmore Homes (Scotland) Limited has just completed 10 new houses at Strathmore Avenue.

“Invertay Homes is also building at Whitfield Loan and other developments locally include Summerfield Park, Foggyley Gardens and Pitkerro Road.”