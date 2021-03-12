Properties evacuated as unexploded bomb found in Milnathort

Emergency services have been called to Milnathort after an unexploded bomb was discovered on a residential street in the village.

Residents have been evacuated on Victoria Avenue with bomb disposal unit currently on site.

Locals flocked Victoria Avenue where a police cordon was placed.

Nearby streets off the main road have also been blocked by police vehicles.

At least three police vans are on the scene as well as other police vehicles.

Alex Cant, who has lived on nearby New Road for about 20 years, arrived to find he could not enter his street by car.

He said: “The police say an unexplored World War II bomb has been found in a garden in Victoria Terrace.

”I think the house in question has been empty for some time. I can see it from my place. It didn’t have a roof for about six months and there are no windows at the moment.

”Workers have been there renovating the house recently.

”I can’t drive home so have had to park a bit away, which is a slight inconvenience, but nothing can be done about it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in Milnathort after what is believed to be an unexploded ordnance device was found in the Victoria Road area.

“A cordon remains in place while specialist teams examine the item.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been stationed at a connecting road to assist with the incident.

An SFRS said: “We’ve been asked to assist the police.

“We’ve got appliances at Stirling Road in Milnathort.”

