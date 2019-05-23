Promoters interested in Dundee Slessor Gardens gig after Craig David moved to Caird Hall

Promoters are lining up to plug the Craig David-shaped gap at Slessor Gardens – but the council has no plans for a third summer show at the Waterfront.

Les Kidger, director of live show firm LCC Live, said he hoped to restart talks with Dundee City Council over bringing shows to the Waterfront.

The move comes after the decision by the Liz Hobbs Group (LHG) to move the RnB star’s show from the space to the Caird Hall.

When asked about a replacement gig at Slessor Gardens, city development convener Lynne Short said Dundee was “open for business”, adding: “I guess there is the opportunity if people would like to speak to council officers.”

However, a council spokesman cast doubt on Ms Short’s remarks, saying: “At present there are no plans for a third concert at Slessor Gardens this summer.”

Mr Kidger’s firm is behind Montrose’s Live at the Links gigs which this year include Madness, Jess Glynne and Kaiser Chiefs. He is hoping to bring acts of a similar calibre to Dundee.

Mr Kidger said: “Although the news of one of the shows moving venue is disappointing, I’m really pleased to hear Lynne Short saying Dundee is open for business.”

The businessman is among a number of promoters critical of the council’s handling of Slessor Gardens as a venue for gigs.

The authority has resisted approaches by firms other than LHG, but it could yet put an exclusivity agreement out to tender.

Mr Kidger had been considering legal action over the stonewalling – but he is now hoping to make inroads.

“A city centre space like that should be open to more than one promoter,” he said.

“We want to bring fresh new ideas and artists to Slessor Gardens.”

Bosses at LHG, founded by British ski racing champion Liz Doogan-Hobbs, have remained tight-lipped over the decision to move the show, blaming “unforeseen circumstances”.

The firm said: “We are delighted to be bringing acts of the calibre of Craig David, Sigala, Becky Hill and Nathan Dawe to Dundee.”