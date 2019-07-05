Promoters defend cost of Dundee’s first major Hogmanay party in 20 years

The promoters behind Dundee’s first major Hogmanay party for 20 years have defended the cost of tickets for the two-day event.

Organisers have revealed punters will have to pay £62.50 for a pass for both days of the city centre shindig, with website skiddle.com selling briefs for £70 with the added booking and reservation costs.

The announcement prompted a big response on social media, with some Dundonians claiming the cost was too high.

In comparison, for last year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay street party – Scotland’s biggest New Year event – tickets were priced at £30 each with a £1 booking fee.

There are also tickets available for the Concert in the Gardens, part of Edinburgh’s three-day Hogmanay festival, which are priced at £75 as well as a host of other events in the capital.

Explaining the Dundee event’s ticket pricing, organiser Jill Gibson insists prices have been kept “as low as possible”.

She said: “We believe this is the best price we can do for the tickets. People are getting value for money at this price.

“The ticket cost will give entry to City Square after 6pm on December 30 and 31 and will allow everyone to enjoy all the headline acts. The event is costing £170,000 to put on. We can sell 4,000 tickets. We reckon this is the only way to make it cost-effective for us.

“We have kept the ticket costs as low as possible.”

As well as 80s pop stars Squeeze on December 30, while Gaelic rock band Gleadhreich will get the party started on Hogmanay followed by local band Sinderins.

Eddi Reader will then take to the stage, followed by headliner and frontman of The View Kyle Falconer.

Jill, whose dad and city businessman John Gibson is bankrolling the event, insists those buying tickets will get value for money.

She added: “For the Edinburgh Hogmanay street party you’re £20 to access the street but if you want in to see the bands you’re £65-£70 a ticket on top of the £20 you’ve already paid.

“So in comparison to that we’re miles cheaper.

“We are also trying our best to get sponsorship for this so we can give the charities involved money if we do make any profit.”

The three local charities who could be in line to benefit from the event are Dundee Women’s Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.

Dougie Black of Ginger Jesus Promotions said: “All things considered this is actually a pretty reasonable cost for tickets for the Hogmanay bash.

“Costs to see these artists alone can be higher than the ticket costs so comparatively speaking I think they’ve done pretty well with their prices.”

The last Hogmanay party held in Dundee was in 2000 and calls for a public street party have grown louder since the opening of the V&A.

There was a mixed response on City Square, where the event is due to take place later this year, with locals unsure if it was value for money.

Claire Mallay, 27, a care assistant from Kirkton, said: “You could throw a party in your house for that price. I would rather have something in my house, the street party is not really for me.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom though, and support was expressed for the announcement, George Kelly, 69, a retired joiner from Fife, said: “The price certainly would not put me off coming.”