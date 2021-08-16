Prom dress Brechin Rugby Club players are game for a laugh

Brechin Rugby Club’s return to action got off to a flyer in fancy frocks.

The seniors of Brechin BRUCE over-35s team dressed up for a showcase Saturday event aimed at bringing new players to the club as it bounces back from the pandemic.

And while the pace of some of the players may not be what it once was, they made up for it with some pretty racy attire.

Opposition from Forrester Rubies in Edinburgh entered into the spirit of the fun day by donning their own prom outfits.

The event, which included junior rugby ahead of the seniors’ match, raised money for two good causes.

Proceeds are going to club funds and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation for research into motor neurone disease.

The rugby community has rallied around the MND charity. Former Scottish international Doddie Weir founded the charity when he revealed four years ago he was suffering from the disease.

A relative of two junior members of the Brechin club has also been diagnosed with the condition, adding a particular poignancy to the fundraising effort.

Several club members braved a charity wax on the eve of the fun day to help boost the charity total.

Club chairman Mike Reid said: “To say the prom dress rugby event was a success would be a massive understatement.

“We were impressed by the effort that each team member made.

“The club was delighted with the turn out from the people of Brechin and surrounding area who did us proud.”

“To date we have raised approximately £1,400 from the day itself and we have reached our Just Giving page target of £1,500. “

The online fundraising page will remain open until Wednesday for any last minute donations.

Local firms’ support

Mr Reid said thanks were also due to a host of Brechin businesses for donations and their assistance towards the success of the event.

He added: “We are grateful to everyone that has contributed in any way to helping us make and exceed our target for the fundraising at this small but mighty club.”

There are hopes the success of the day will help maintain the momentum going forward into the games ahead.

Recent training sessions for all abilities have shown an encouraging upturn in numbers, including the number of female players.