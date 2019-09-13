Project to protect children from sexual exploitation being launched in Fife

A project that aims to protect and support children and young people at risk of sexual exploitation is being introduced across Fife.

Police and Barnardo’s Scotland have joined forces to develop the Reducing the Impact of Sexual Exploitation (RISE) programme, which has been running in Aberdeen and Dundee for the last two years.

Child sexual exploitation advisers from the charity will work with police officers in Fife and will help identify and stop perpetrators and their networks, protect victims and prevent youngsters under 18 from being targeted.

Daljeet Dagon, Barnardo’s Scotland’s national programme manager for child sexual exploitation, said working in partnership with Police Scotland and sharing skills, knowledge and intelligence would allow authorities to respond more effectively to the issue.

“CSE advisers are working with Police Scotland in Glenrothes, supporting officers and other key agencies providing a co-ordinated response to CSE,” she said.

“Having CSE advisers co-located within police divisions, and embedded within local child protection arrangements, will help ensure the right systems and supports are in place which identify and respond to child sexual exploitation and improve outcomes for vulnerable and at risk children and young people.”

Detective Superintendent Elaine Galbraith, head of child protection with Police Scotland, said: “CSE remains a complex issue with children often unaware that they are being targeted by predators.

“Maximising opportunities to disrupt offending behaviour at an early stage is vital.”