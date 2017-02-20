Verdant Works is looking for Dundonians aged 60 and over to get involved in a storytelling project.

The Stories Fae Me Tay You scheme will turn memories of Old Dundee into songs, stories and poems for children.

Museum staff are holding “memory exchange” mornings on February 25 and March 4 and 18 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Each session has a different theme, drawing on different parts of life by the side of the Tay.

The first session “When eh wis six” captures childhood whilst the second is on working life in “The Mulls and the buildings wih used to ken”.

The third and final session covers “Enjoying yersel the Dundee wae!”

The project, culminating in a storybook for schools, has been made possible through funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For more information and to book a place to share memories with the Verdant Works team, call Anna on 0734 1127 417.

Alternatively, email verdantlearning@dundeeheritage.co.uk.