Project Pizza’s Feed the Flat — Save up to 50%!

The bespoke restaurant allows guests to build their own artisan, 600 degree stone-baked pizzas from scratch, selecting from a huge range of 30+ toppings and signature BBQ and oil sauces.

Staff will guide you through every step of the process, helping you cook your pizza to perfection in an authentic wood stone oven – all in a matter of minutes.

The offer

Project Pizza bring you and your mates a chance to all eat at crazy prices.

We are giving you and THREE friends one of our renowned signature pizzas EACH at a whacking 50% off.

Pick any of our 12″ signature pizzas for only a FIVER each! Sit in and have unlimited refills or take them away and enjoy them from the comfort of your own home.

Offer valid from April 29 2019. Offer ends on May 27 2019.

How to claim

Quote ‘Project Feed the Flat’ when ordering or show this offer on your phone.

No advanced booking required. One voucher per four or two vouchers per eight.

Valid 7 days a week.

Only available on signature pizzas.

Signature Pizzas include:

Classic (V)

Four Cheese (V)

Meat Supreme

BBQ Chicken

Primavera (V)

Project Pepperoni

Hot Cajun Chicken

Regina

Hawaiian

Sit in and takeaway available.

NO surcharge for gluten free/vegan bases.

Wheelchair access available.

Children permitted.

Signature pizzas subject to change.

Subject to availability. Offer may be withdrawn at any time.

About Project Pizza

Web: www.project-pizza.co.uk

Address: 48 Reform St, Dundee DD1 1RT

Phone: 01382 220909