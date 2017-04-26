A project aimed at bringing long-term empty houses back into residential use has been running in Dundee for a year.

The project is a partnership between the Scottish Government, Dundee City Council and Angus Council.

One focus is to support local authorities to develop a shared service approach to bringing long-term private sector empty homes back into use.

A report states: “The project has grown significantly as its profile has been raised from 13 active cases in April 2016 to 69 active cases at the end of the final quarter of year one.

“In each of these cases the empty homes officer has been actively engaging with owners to provide advice and assistance to help bring their property back into residential use.

“In its first year of operation 20 long-term unoccupied properties have been returned to residential use in Dundee.

“This meets the typical target quantity set by the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership.”