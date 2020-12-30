Project appeals for ‘Hulltoon Bairns’ who went to school in the area in 1952 to come forward

The hunt is on for any “Hulltoon Bairns” who went to school in the area in 1952, who can help honour a former city music teacher.

In particular, city group, Friends of Wighton, want to hear from former Hilltown primary kids who remember taking part in a musical recording session that year.

Speaking on behalf of the group, well-known Dundee folk singer Sheena Wellington said: “We are looking for Hulltoon Bairns – anyone who was at primary school in Dundee’s Hilltown area in June 1952.

“During that month a city schoolteacher called William Montgomerie came along with a big tape recorder to record the songs and games played in the playground.”

Sheena said that on January 6, as part of their Lunchtime Recital series, The Friends will present an online illustrated talk on the influential Montgomerie Collection by the renowned folklorist and singer, Dr Margaret Bennett.

She is shortly to publish a CD of the songs, accompanied by a book with the lyrics making them fully available for the first time outside of academic circles.

Search is on for memories

During the making of the original recordings only four of the children were named.

Sheena said: “These were Charles Allardyce, David Husband, Ruth Husband and Moira MacDonald – but many more were involved. The Friends would love to hear from anyone else that remembers taking part.

“Bill Montgomerie was brought up in Glasgow but spent most of his working life teaching English in schools and colleges in Dundee.

“His wife, and collecting partner, Norah Shargool, was an artist from London and they met when she came to Dundee to work for DC Thomson.

“Their interesting careers will form part of the book. In addition to the collection of street songs, they collected from farm workers and fishermen in Angus.

“Although the Montgomerie Collection is internationally respected and studied, it, and its creators, need to be better known in its birthplace.

“Dr Bennett would love to hear the memories of the project from anyone who took part. ”

Friends of Wighton is a not-for-profit membership society that promotes awareness of, and the use of, the Wighton Historic Music Collection and other music collections held at Dundee Central Library.

The centre is home to an internationally important collection of old Scottish music books, mostly dating from the 18th and early 19th centuries, donated by the Dundee merchant and music collector, Andrew Wighton.

Extracts of the recordings

Brown bread and brandy-o

Brown bread and brandy-o, on a summer’s morning-o

If I had a watch and chain, I’d give it to my true love-o.

‘S’ stands for Sheila-o, bonnie, bonnie Sheila-o

If I had a watch and chain, I’d give it to my Sheila-o

Brown bread and brandy-o, on a summer’s morning-o

If I had a watch and chain, I’d give it to my true love-o Brenda-o

‘B’ stands for Brenda-o, bonnie, bonnie Brenda-o

If I had a watch and chain, I’d give it to my Brenda-o.

Will ye lay the cushion doon?

Weet straa’s dirty,

Dirties aa yer shirtie

Hie, bonnie laddie will ye lay the cushion doon?

Will ye lay the cushion doon?

Will ye lay the cushion doon?

Hie, bonnie laddie will ye lay the cushion doon?

[second voice sings “Will ye lay the cushion doon?”

Sound of laughter] Hie, bonnie laddie will ye lay the cushion doon?

Weet straa’s dirty,

Dirties aa yer shirtie

Hie, bonnie laddie will ye lay the cushion doon?

Will ye lay the cushion doon?

Will ye lay the cushion doon?

Hie, bonnie laddie will ye lay the cushion doon?

Contact secretary@friendsofwighton.com or head over to Facebook.