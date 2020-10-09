Progress of new £58m Madras College in St Andrews revealed in Twitter photos

Madras College has given an update on the progress of their “stunning” new campus in a series of pictures posted online.

Posting on its Twitter page, the St Andrews school gave their followers an insight into how work on the new building is progressing, four months after construction resumed after lockdown.

The photos show the progress being made on the exterior of the new school, as well as the interior of the main and pupil entrances.

Images taken of the sports hall from the viewing galleries on the first floor and interior shots of the new library were also shared by the school.

The pictures come after drone footage published last month gave a birds-eye view of the construction of the new school.

The campus, which is projected to cost £58.27m, is set to be completed by the end of July next year and is being built to replace the school’s current campuses in South Street and Kilrymont Road.

The South Street building is set to be taken over by St Andrews University, with the Kilrymont building being sold for redevelopment.

The development has not been without its difficulties, however, and earlier this year it was revealed that the cost of the project had increased by £8m since last year.

4/4 👀 Looking into the sports hall @Madrascollege There are viewing galleries from the first floor. #Madras2021 pic.twitter.com/J2AkW2fofQ — Madras College (@Madrascollege) October 6, 2020

The rise in cost has been partly blamed on the delay in construction caused by coronavirus restrictions, as well as the deal with St Andrews University to acquire the land, understood to have cost Fife council £2.5m.

A legal challenge also forced the council to scrap their plans to build the new Madras school on another site at Pipeline.

Speaking previously about the delays, North East Fife MSP and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “The top priority must be to get the school open and these budgetary issues must not get in the way.

“We need a full explanation from the council so we can be sure that taxpayers’ money has been used well.

“If this is simply an accounting issue the council should explain that.

“If there are funding shortfalls because of the pandemic then there needs to a plan to overcome that including dialogue with the Scottish Government.”