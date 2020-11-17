‘Progress’ in Tayside and Fife as other areas of Scotland locked down under Level 4 restrictions from Friday

Coronavirus restrictions are being scaled up to the highest level in parts of Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced in the Scottish Parliament that 11 local authority areas would be under the most severe Tier 4 measures for a “limited period” from Friday.

They include: Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Angus, Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross will remain under Level 3 restrictions, as will Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Inverclyde, Falkirk and North Ayrshire.

However, Ms Sturgeon hinted that some of the areas currently in Level 3 could be reduced to Level 2 in the near future.

She said: “These areas to varying degrees are all making some progress though it does remain fragile.

“However if that progress continues we are hopeful that these areas will move to Level 2 soon.”

Speaking on the move of some areas from Tier 3 to Tier 4, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am acutely aware that for many individuals and businesses these decisions will be both disappointing and distressing. They demand more sacrifice from all of us.

“So I want to take a moment to remind people why these decisions are necessary and what they are intended to achieve.

“Firstly: they are necessary to ensure that the National Health Service can cope with the range of pressures it will face over the winter. We must ensure that hospital and intensive care services are there, not just for those with Covid, but for everyone who needs them.

“That means we must get case numbers down from current levels before going into a period when winter pressures are very likely to increase.

“Second: these decisions will give us the best possible chance, albeit in a limited and careful way, of being able to ease restrictions in all parts of Scotland for Christmas.

“That is something all of us want to look forward to but we also know it will increase the risks of transmission so we must get infection rates to a lower baseline now.

“And third: these decisions will help us limit the impact of the virus, including in loss of life, as we steer a path in the next few months towards the brighter times that are now in sight as vaccines and better treatments become available.”

Widespread business closures under level four

Under Level 4, measures are closer to those experienced under the full lockdown earlier in the year.

Pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons, galleries, museums and libraries are among the places which will be forced to close.

Many shops will also have to shut with only “essential retail” remaining open.

Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation can only operate for “essential customers”.

Unnecessary travel into and out of Level 4 areas is not advised except for certain exceptions.

Schools will remain open at all levels.

The Tier 3 rules currently in place across Tayside and Fife mean non-essential travel is not be permitted, with alcohol unable to be served from licensed premises.

Up to six people from two different households will be able to meet at pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes – which will be able to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks inside or outside.

Leisure and entertainment businesses such as cinemas must close; however shops, gyms, hotels and visitor attractions can remain open.

What about the rest of Scotland?

Elsewhere in Scotland: the Highlands, Western Isles, Moray, Orkney and Shetland will remain under Level 1 restrictions.

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and Argyll and Bute will stay at Level 2.

East Lothian and Midlothian are being reduced from Level 3 to 2 from Friday.

Ms Sturgeon revealed Scotland’s new alert level system for tackling the pandemic on October 27.