Progress in bid to tackle vandalism at Dundee playpark

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for a Broughty Ferry park that was being “held hostage” by vandals.

Last month, the Tele reported that Lawers Drive park had been so badly damaged by frequent vandalism that it had been estimated it would cost thousands of pounds to repair.

The most recent spate of damage at the park led to the play surface being ripped up and scattered about the grass, along with broken glass and other rubbish and debris, including takeaway containers and plastic forks.

Ward councillor Craig Duncan said he had been campaigning for several years to try to resolve the problem and to make the park fit for use once more.

In the weeks since the last incident, the councillor said he had been in talks with the people who manage the park, and they had promised to take action.

Mr Duncan said: “I met with representatives of the park’s operator Greenbelt (GEL) as well as Police Scotland at the park recently.

“I am delighted to report that the operators took on board local concerns and those of the police and agreed to step in and take action to try to resolve the situation.

“Part of the problem has always been very overgrown bushes and shrubs which screen the park from public view and that of surrounding neighbours.

“I have pointed this out in the past. Now following my site visit with the company they have agreed to tackle this.

“I am hopeful that if this at least makes the park much more visible it will deter the vandals and the damage will stop.

“That way the park can once more be brought back into use for local children and families.”

A spokesman for GEL said: “We can confirm that, as part of our bid to combat vandalism, this year we will also carefully reduce or remove shrubs, while keeping the trees.

“The vegetation in the Lawers Drive play area – an integral part of the landscape plan approved by the council planning authority – is pruned every year and will be cut again this autumn.”

“If we see a subsequent reduction in the level of anti-social behaviour due to the effect of this ‘screening’ removal, we look forward to finalising a long-term plan for the play park.

“While GEL are doing everything we can to help combat the scourge of vandalism in this part of Broughty Ferry, we do reiterate crime can only be beaten by the actions of local councillors and the police.”