Programme for recovering drug and alcohol addicts launched in Dundee

A programme aimed at people in Dundee who are in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction has been launched.

Recovery Goals, an eight-week programme, is a collaboration between Hillcrest Futures and Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT).

Aimed at people aged 16 and above, the two organisations are working together to help reduce drug-related deaths in the city.

Hillcrest Futures managing director Joy Dunlop said: “The partnership between Hillcrest Futures and DUCT is a fantastic opportunity to combine recovery with sport to contribute towards individual and community wellbeing.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The sessions consist of personal development and recovery-focused workshops facilitated by Hillcrest Futures staff, as well as football and sporting activities delivered by DUCT coaches.

“The programme will give attendees the chance to meet others in a similar situation and give them the opportunity to share experiences with one another.

“The aim is not only to raise awareness and break down stigma, but also to encourage people to become more active and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“Once participants have completed the eight-week programme, staff from Hillcrest Futures will offer onward support to individuals and help organise peer-mentoring sessions.”

Jamie Kirk, DUCT Chief Executive said: “I’m really pleased that we are working with Hillcrest Futures to provide some support to those currently in recovery.

“Inclusion in every sense of the word is very important to us and we believe that adding sport and physical activity to the support structures already in place can make a big difference. We’re really excited for the project to start and can’t wait to see it evolving.”

The free sessions are for those of all fitness levels and abilities and will take place every Friday at the GA Arena (Gussie Park) in Tannadice Street, Dundee.

Recovery Goals runs from November 1 to December 20.

To find out more about Recovery Goals and how you can get involved, email Paul Prior on PPrior@hillcrestfutures.org.uk or call 01382 200532.