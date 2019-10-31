Professor Nic Beech appointed new NHS Tayside chair

NHS Tayside has announced its new chair.

Professor Nic Beech will take over from Lorna Birse-Stewart, who has led the board as interim chair since July, on November 1.

Nic, who has been a non-executive member of the board since 2018, is vice principal, Provost of the University of Dundee.

He was previously vice principal at the University of St Andrews and is president of the British Academy of Management.

Welcoming Nic to his new role, Chief Executive Grant Archibald said: “Nic has a wealth of experience and NHS Tayside has benefited greatly since he became a non-executive member last year.

“He is already an active member of our board and I look forward to working with him as NHS Tayside continues to transform its services for people across Tayside.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Lorna who has been an enormous support to the leadership team in NHS Tayside and a real champion of our staff.”