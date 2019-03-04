Keith Flint of The Prodigy dead at 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has died, aged 49.

The singer, from Essex, was found dead at his home today..

Police remain at the property this morning. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

“We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.”