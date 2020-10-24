Procession for Carnoustie stalwart David Mackland, with hundreds also paying tribute online

A procession has been held for Carnoustie community activist David Mackland, who died earlier this month.

David who was known for his work in the Angus town, died on October 14 at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest.

His funeral was held yesterday, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions it was limited to just 20 people.

A procession was held for others in the community to pay their respects to the former Our Carnoustie editor, leaving from Maule Street and travelling through Carnoustie towards Friockheim.

People across the town have already paid their respects to the community hero, via a Facebook post on the Our Carnoustie page.

The post has garnered more than 750 likes, and more than 160 users left comments paying tribute to David.

One said: “So shocked and utterly saddened by this horrific news.

“He will be huge loss to us all in Carnoustie and I will never forget everything he has done for our town.”