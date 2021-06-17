A “problem gambler” who bet more than £100,000 received £1,500 in cheques from the account of a pensioner he is accused of murdering, a court heard.

Sandeep Patel, 38, allegedly received four cheques from Annie Temple’s account between October 18 and 23, 2019.

The 97-year-old – known as Nan – was found dead at her home in Kinglassie, Fife on October 25 2019.

Patel is accused of murdering the pensioner at her home.

Prosecutors claim blunt force trauma was repeatedly inflicted on her head and body.

It is further alleged Patel obstructed and constricted the pensioner’s airways by means unknown.

He faces further accusations of theft and fraud in connection with Ms Temple.

Claire Meena, 52, a criminal intelligence analyst for Police Scotland told jurors she prepared a report on the finances of both Ms Temple and Patel.

Miss Meena stated four cheque debits totalling £1,500 were sent from Ms Temple’s Clydesdale Bank account to an account in Patel’s name.

The analyst claimed Annie received a £1,500 fraud refund.

Miss Meena also told jurors Patel was the “principle expenditure” for another bank account belonging to Annie.

The analyst revealed between 2016 and 2020 Patel’s gambling expenses reached more than £109,000.

His “possible winnings” from gambling were £26,158 during the same time period.

Patel’s QC Mark Stewart asked: “Did your colleagues tell you that Mr Patel spoke to the police in November 2019 and he said he was a problem gambler?”

Miss Meena replied: “No.”

She also denied being told by colleagues that Patel made admissions to police about the cheques going from Ms Temple’s account into his.

A recording of Patel phoning his bank to complain about being locked out of his account on October 25 was played to the court.

It was put to him by the call handler he was locked out as the cheques from Ms Temple’s account had been reported as fraudulent.

He was asked: “Do you have any reason why they would be reported as fraud?”

Patel replied: “I can’t.”

Patel stated he was given the cheques by Ms Temple to pay a post office bill and workmen as she “couldn’t get out the house.”

The trial continues before judge Michael O’Grady.