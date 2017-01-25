Police are investigating after vandals smashed a window on an Xplore Dundee bus.

The 9a — which serves Charleston, Kirkton, Mill o’ Mains, Douglas and Barnhill — was targeted by a group of youths.

The bus was being driven along Hebrides Drive in Mill o’ Mains when the yobs threw stones at it, causing a side window to shatter.

The bus was withdrawn from service and returned to the Xplore depot for repairs following the incident.

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is the most important issue for us. We are working alongside Police Scotland to identify and prosecute the people responsible for these and other attacks.

“We’re also continuing to screen our safety film to teenagers in Dundee to educate young people about the potential dangers of this irresponsible, antisocial act.”

No injuries were reported following the attack at about 8pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were keen to trace two teenage boys — one wearing a white T-shirt and the other wearing a black Adidas top — in connection with the incident.

Inspector Chris Boath added: “It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured.

“We are working with Xplore Dundee, the local authority and the community to identify and trace those responsible and to identify opportunities to prevent further incidents.

“We continue to carry out a number of talks at local schools and we have provided information on social media to highlight the criminality, impact and risks associated with this behaviour.”

Local resident Steven Reid, 37, said: “It’s shocking anyone would do that — someone could have been hurt.

“I’m not sure what you can do to stop it. The bus company might stop sending buses to the area — I rely on the bus to get from place to place.”

Earlier this month, Xplore was forced to withdraw its 9,10 and 33 services from Lothian Crescent in Whitfield after buses came under attack from people throwing stones for the second time in two months.

In November last year, a service 15 bus was also forced to return to base after one of its windows was smashed in Happyhillock.