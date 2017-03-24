Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in Tayside.

Officers were called to Firbank Road in Perth last night after the body of a woman in her fifties was discovered in a property there.

Residents spoke of seeing a forensics van at the scene early today as police officers carried out inquiries.

Although investigations were still taking place today, police said they didn’t believe that the death was suspicious.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at Firbank Road at 10.30pm yesterday following the sudden death of a woman in her fifties.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and inquiries are continuing.

“As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

One woman said there was a single police van still at the scene at lunchtime today but that most of the police activity had concluded.