Probe reveals drone came within 50 metres of light aircraft over Dundee

A drone came within 50 metres of a light aircraft over Dundee, an official probe has revealed.

Investigators said safety “had not been assured,” in a report published on Friday, the Piper Cherokee plane pilot said that he was descending through 1700 feet towards Broughty Castle when a white drone with four propellers and lights came close to his aircraft.

“He took a small avoiding action turn to the left and the drone flew beneath his right wing in the opposite direction,” said the UK Airprox Board.

“The Board considered that the pilot’s overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where safety had been much reduced below the norm.”

It rated the risk of collision from the incident as B – the second highest level, where “the safety of the aircraft may have been compromised.”

The plane was five nautical miles east of Dundee Airport at the time on November 14. It said the drone was just 50 feet above it and 50 metres (164 feet) away.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents over Scotland.

A helicopter came within 164 feet of a large weather balloon over Aberdeenshire, it was revealed last month. The Sikorsky 92 (SK92) was seven nautical miles north of Aberdeen, when on the same level at 3000 feet, the pilot saw a reflecting object on the forward left-hand-side.

The SK92 was outbound from Aberdeen when the pilot reported having to take avoiding action to avoid the object on October 29.