Police are investigating after a man was bound and robbed in his car on a busy Dundee road.

Officers are appealing for information in an attempt to trace two men in relation to the incident, which saw the 36-year-old victim tied up, sustaining injuries to his head, hands and legs.

The incident took place between the Tesco Extra store on Riverside Drive and the Tay Bridge.

A source told the Tele the perpetrators bound the victim using cable ties and placed a balaclava over his head during the robbery.

He later managed to free himself and drove to a police station to report the crime.

A number of items were taken in the robbery, including a mobile phone, a tablet, clothing and sunglasses.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said investigating officers are still appealing for more information.

She said: “Police Scotland continue to appeal for information following a robbery which happened on Riverside Drive, Dundee, between Tesco supermarket and the Tay Bridge, at about 8.30pm on January 20.

“A mobile phone, tablet computer, watch, clothing and sunglasses were stolen.

“The 36-year-old victim suffered minor injuries to his head, hands and leg during the incident.

“Officers are keen for any information relating to a dark BMW X5 and two men aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build, who were in the area at the time.

“One of the men is described as wearing a grey, long-sleeved top and grey headwear and the other man is described as wearing a dark ‘tammy’ hat.”

Police have also appealed for two possible witnesses who were seen in the area to come forward.

The spokeswoman added: “Police are still keen to trace a man and woman aged in their fifties who were walking a dog along Riverside Drive at about 8.30pm.

“The woman was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms and the man was wearing a hat and a dark jacket.

“They may have information that could assist officers with their inquiries.”