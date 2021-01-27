Police launch probe after a man was ‘dragged out’ into the street and ‘beaten’

A horrified neighbour witnessed four men becoming embroiled in a disturbance in which another man was “dragged from a block and beaten”.

The shocking scenes took place on Graham Place near to the junction with Robertson Street shortly before 11pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed they were looking into the incident which involved a “small group of men”.

Images taken at the scene showed four police officers on Robertson Street, while more officers were visible on Graham Place and Princes Street.

© Supplied

A ‘horror’ show

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was a horror show what happened here on Monday.

“I became aware of shouting just after 10pm and there were four guys involved at that point.

“As it got nearer to 10.40pm there was a guy on foot and another person was in a black car in one of the parking bays.

“They were remonstrating with one another, and the next thing I heard thump, thump and then the driver side window smashed.

“The motorist drove out into Robertson Street and then got out of his vehicle and then there was a lot of arguing.

“They were definitely eastern European accents that I heard. I would place the ages of the folk involved as between 25 and 30.”

© Supplied by Source.

It is understood the police were called during the initial melee before one man began to attack another of those involved inside a close on Graham Place.

The neighbour added: “One of the men went towards the close nearest to the newsagent on Graham Place when another of the guys followed suit.

“Given how dark it was I wasn’t 100% sure if it was the driver of the black car and the person who smashed the window.

“They were fighting in the close, one of the guys was dragged out, he wasn’t fighting back at that point and was basically getting beaten while one of the other men looked on.

“It was mental seeing what was going on. Thankfully, the police came around the corner at about the time this was happening.

“From what I could see and hear it looked like these guys all knew each other and it didn’t appear they were giving much info to the police.”

© Supplied by Source.

One motorist said he saw the police shortly after midnight on Robertson Street.

He added: “There were four coppers at the rear of the van with two guys.

“The police were also positioned on Graham Place and Princes Street, I didn’t expect to see such a large police presence.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.40pm on Monday, January 25, we received a report of a disturbance involving a small group of men on Graham Place, Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”