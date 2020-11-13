Probe launched after vandals scale Dundee housing development and cause more than £120K worth of damage

Vandals scaled the scaffolding of a housing development in Dundee and wreaked havoc on a block of 40 flats.

The perpetrators caused £120,000 of damage to the buildings on the Seagate and Trades Lane.

N.B. Property Maintenance – the factor for the building – has launched an appeal for information in the hopes of snaring the culprits.

Residents in the area said they were unaware of any activity on the rooftop and they could not believe the extent of the “crazy” damage.

Erin McPhee, 22, who has lived in the area for a year, said she had seen signs outside her property appealing for information.

She added: “It is crazy the sums of money that are being talked about, we saw the signage outside the property but we were a little unsure as to where exactly it’s happened.

“We haven’t had any police at our door or anything like that in connection with what’s happened, – we are a top floor property so it is a bit worrying to know people have been running on the roof.”

Another local, who has lived in the area for two years, said she hadn’t seen any sign of damage on the ground over that weekend.

She added: “We are not sure what has gone on, the signs have only went up recently in the last week or so but I am in shock at what has happened.

“Like many, I’m very surprised to hear the sums of cash that are being talked about in connection with the vandalism.

“There have been issues with the roof in recent years with regards to leaks but I certainly never heard anything or anyone causing any damage to the building over that period of time.”

Police confirmed they are now investigating the incident, believed to have taken place on October 3.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of malicious damage at a property on Trades Lane, Dundee, around 1.45pm on Monday, October 5 2020. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, N.B. Property Maintenance said additional security measures had been put in place to prevent the building from being targeted again.

A spokeswoman said: “The Bissetts Bond Committee (residents association) and myself are liaising with Hillcrest Enterprises and Police Scotland regarding vandalism that occurred at a development site in Seagate.

“Additional security measures have been implemented at the site but due to an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment further.”

Hillcrest Housing, which is transforming a section of the site into 28 flats, confirmed its involvement in the probe.

A spokesman for Hillcrest added: “We’re currently liaising with Bissetts Bond Residents Association and Police Scotland regarding vandalism that occurred at a development site at Seagate.

“We have implemented additional security at the site, but due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further.”