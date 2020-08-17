Probe launched after car found on fire and abandoned in Angus

Police are investigating after a car was found abandoned and on fire in Angus.

The vehicle, which is described as being similar to a Volkswagen Polo, was found crashed into a wall and ablaze on an unclassified road near Caddam Wood and the B955 in Kirriemuir at 6.45am on Friday.

Fire investigation suggests that it was likely burning from around 1am.

PC Sophie Stuart, from Forfar Police Station, said: “The car was found crashed into a wall and was left on fire for several hours before it was reported to emergency services – it’s very fortunate that there was not greater damage to the surrounding area.

“We’re appealing for any nearby residents who may have seen a car similar to a Polo being driven in a suspicious manner around Kirriemuir on Thursday evening into the early hours of Friday.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0711 of August 14.