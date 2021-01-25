Probe involving two senior committee members is under way at Abertay Housing Association

Residents have called for greater transparency from their housing association after two senior committee members temporarily stepped down pending the outcome of an unknown investigation.
A probe is under way at Abertay Housing Association involving Kathleen Mands, chair of the management committee, and vice-chairman Ron Neave.
Ms Mands and Mr Neave were re-elected in October but both have temporarily stepped down from their duties.
