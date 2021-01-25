Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Probe involving two senior committee members is under way at Abertay Housing Association

by Rachel Amery
January 25, 2021, 8:36 am Updated: January 25, 2021, 10:57 am
© Suppliedprobe abertay housing association
Ron Neave, left, and Kathleen Mands, right.

Residents have called for greater transparency from their housing association after two senior committee members temporarily stepped down pending the outcome of an unknown investigation.

A probe is under way at Abertay Housing Association involving Kathleen Mands, chair of the management committee, and vice-chairman Ron Neave.

Ms Mands and Mr Neave were re-elected in October but both have temporarily stepped down from their duties.

