A woman has spoken of her “shock” after finding a neighbour lying dead in her back garden.

Kimberley Hart returned to her house at Lower Hall Street in Montrose to find her neighbour lying on the communal ground at the back of the property.

The 25-year-old initially thought the man was sunbathing.

However, as she approached him she realised he was dead.

Three police vehicles and two ambulances attended the property.

Kimberley, who is a hairdresser in the Angus town, said: “I pulled up in my car and saw him lying.

“I thought he was sunbathing but when I got out I noticed his eyes were open.

“It’s left me scared to be in the house and to look out the window where he was lying. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this before. He lived up the stairs from me and I’ve known him about two-and-a-half years.

“The police were around and took a statement.

“It’s shocking to think he’s dead. I was just talking to him the other day.”

Other neighbours in the street confirmed seeing the emergency services in the area.

The man was described as a “quiet, pleasant man” with another resident saying “he kept himself to himself”.

John Robertson, 33, lives in the adjacent St John’s Place.

The supermarket worker said: “I saw the police and ambulances when I finished work and wondered what was going on.

“It’s awful to hear that someone has been found like that.

“It makes you wonder what happened to him and how long he had been lying there before he was found.

“It’s never nice to hear news like this, especially in your home town.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended at Lower Hall Street, Montrose, in connection with the sudden death of a 71-year-old man on Saturday April 8. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that two ambulance crews attended the scene after receiving a call at 2.59pm.