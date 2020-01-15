Probe into claims of vile racist abuse at kids’ match in Dundee as arrest is made

Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged racist abuse of a young footballer on Sunday.

The incident is said to have taken place after the Dundee Thistle under 17s game against Riverside Tayport at Claypotts Park on January 12.

There was a confrontation between the players in the Dundee team and two spectators at the side of the park.

It is alleged a racial slur was used in the exchange.

The incident was reported to Police Scotland by the team, as well as the league.

A spokesman for the league said: “The incident was reported to us by the team’s manager and I told him that his first point of contact for this should be the police.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“There’s not much we can do as the incident did not take place with an official in the league.

“We reached out to make sure that the boy involved was OK.

“We do not condone this kind of behaviour from anyone, spectator or otherwise.”

It is understood the incident is currently being treated as a hate crime.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man after a 16-year-old boy was verbally abused within a sports complex on Baldovie Terrace on Sunday, 12 January, 2020. He will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Meanwhile, the Tele understands a probe into alleged racist abuse of Dundee striker Kane Hemmings has been unable to identify the culprit.

Dundee United launched an investigation alongside Police Scotland following the December match between the two city clubs after a fan allegedly targeted Hemmings with a racial slur.

But after looking into footage from the game, United were unable to identify those responsible.