Probe into claims of illegal tree felling near to Dundee golf course

Forestry chiefs are probing claims of illegal tree felling on land that is currently the subject of a planning application.

Scottish Forestry – which replaced Forestry Commission Scotland in April – is probing the felling of trees at Downfield Golf Course.

Course managers have collaborated with Kirkwood Homes on a plan to build 49 homes at the course’s edge on Dalmahoy Drive.

The application was submitted last week but has yet to be scrutinised by city planning officers.

However, that has not stopped workers from cutting down trees on the land.

Rosilynn Wilson, who has lived in the area for more than 30 years, is among several locals concerned the felling indicates a “done deal” for the site.

© DC Thomson

The land is marked as a “locally important nature conservation site” on Dundee’s local development plan.

Mrs Wilson said: “Dundee City Council goes on about cleaner air but why would they allow a natural woodland, home to a variety of wildlife, to be destroyed?

“I’ve seen red squirrels, which are protected, and deer across the road feeding on the grass.

“The council says it is not protected woodland but that can’t be right.”

Felling trees in Scotland is only legal if permission has been granted by Scottish Forestry unless previous approval is still valid.

Official records show that a felling permission was granted at the club in March 2013 but has since lapsed.

A Scottish Forestry spokeswoman said: “At Downfield Golf Course, Scottish Forestry is investigating a potential breach of legislation.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“This investigation is ongoing and, as such, Scottish Forestry can’t make further comment at this stage.”

Dundee City Council and Kirkwood Homes have denied being responsible for the trees being felled.

A council spokesman said: “There is no tree protection order and it’s not conservation land.”

Downfield Golf Club has been approached for comment.