An investigation was today under way after an elderly lady fell down an unmoving escalator at a Dundee shopping centre.

The woman in her 80s crashed down the ground-floor escalator at about lunchtime Wednesday.

City Quay resident Alex Mclaughlan, 43, a customer service manager, described the scene to the Tele.

He said: “It happened just as we were going out — she was taken to hospital with blue lights flashing. Security came running from everywhere to try to help.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We responded to an incident in the Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, at 11.20am Wednesday.

“One emergency ambulance was dispatched.

“There was a female patient in her 80s and the patient was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital.”

The electric stairways are currently switched off but “open for stair access” due to ongoing maintenance.

A spokeswoman for Wellgate Shopping Centre said: “Just after 11am, a lady fell from the escalator.

“The ambulance service was called by a member of the public, with the paramedics arriving on scene a few minutes later.

“The lady was taken to Ninewells Hospital for assessment and our thoughts are very much with her.

“A health and safety investigation will now be launched.”

The spokeswoman added: “We’re aware that the current failure of both escalators between middle and ground floors is causing much inconvenience.

“The equipment is very old and replacement parts are difficult to source. Works have been instructed and we expect repair work to take place on January 23 and 24.

“Due to the age and ongoing expense of keeping the equipment working, we are also currently having costs prepared to assess the cost effectiveness of either major upgrades or replacement.

“We apologise for this inconvenience and appreciate shoppers’ patience.”

The spokeswoman said that old ramps at the centre were no longer accessible, adding: “The space where the ramps were became part of a unit many years ago, a change which was approved by council’s planning department.”