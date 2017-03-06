Prosecutors have concluded an investigation into the death of a woman who was hit by a bus on a Dundee road.

Officials at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) will take no further action over the death of Karen Lindsay.

Ms Lindsay, 49, suffered serious head injuries when she was knocked down by an Xplore Dundee bus on Johnston Avenue, at its junction with Strathmore Avenue, on November 17 last year.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

An investigation was carried out by police, who sent a report to the COPFS.

It launched its own probe but has now concluded that no criminal proceedings should be brought following the tragedy.

A spokeswoman said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 49-year-old woman in Dundee on November 17 2016.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel concluded that no further investigation is required.

“The family have been informed of this decision.”

Although there was no suggestion that speeding was a factor in the accident, it led to calls for a 20mph limit to be introduced on surrounding roads.

Local councillor Jimmy Black said at the time: “Crossing the roads in that area can be quite difficult.

“Roundabouts are particularly difficult for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I would do away with them all but that is a matter for our transport department to decide.

“I am a very strong supporter of reducing speed limits to 20mph on all residential routes in Dundee and in particular Johnston Avenue.

“There has been a long campaign to reduce the limit there to 20mph.”

The Glens area is set to be the subject of a year-long 20mph limit trial following a consultation last year.