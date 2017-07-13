Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a flat. Officers sealed off the property in Kirkcaldy’s Greenloanings on Tuesday and remained in place yesterday after confirming that the body of a 35-year-old man had been found inside. Forensic teams were at the ground floor yesterday, with neighbours confirming that door-to-door inquiries had been conducted.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police attended an address in Greenloanings at around 2.25pm on Tuesday where the body of a 35-year-old man was found inside.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.”