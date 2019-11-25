Probe after two cars in Fintry go up in flames over the weekend

Firefighters raced to Fintry to tackle two blazing cars at the weekend.

The vehicles caught fire on Finlarig Terrace early on Saturday morning and two appliances from the Kingsway attended the scene shortly after 7 am.

Firefighters quickly had the outbreak under control and there were no reports of anyone being injured at the scene – despite claims from a witness that one car had exploded.

One woman, who declined to give her name, said this morning: “I heard about it over the weekend but I didn’t see it.

“It’s terrible to think something like that can happen early on a Saturday morning and it is just good that nobody was hurt. It makes you wonder how it started.”

Another resident, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I heard the commotion on Saturday morning, but I didn’t see anything. It must have been dealt with very quickly.”

She added: “We have not had any trouble here for a while. The last thing was bins being set on fire.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the Fintry area of Dundee at 7.10am and two appliances attended, both from the Kingsway.

“They were there until 7.57am after putting out the fire in two vehicles. Police were also at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the scene at around 7am. Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fires.”