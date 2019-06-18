Probe after claims Monifieth pupils ‘trampled’ and smashed eggs of endangered bird

Education chiefs are probing animal cruelty claims at a Tayside school after teens allegedly “trampled” on a nest of endangered bird eggs.

Senior teaching staff have been made aware of an incident which took place at Monifieth High School, in which oystercatcher eggs were smashed by pupils who may have been as young as 13.

Upset pupils who witnessed the incident, said to have taken place on school grounds, reported the cruel behaviour to the teachers.

Animal charities have also launched their own investigations into the incident.

Oystercatchers are protected by law and considered endangered.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​Parents who spoke to the Tele on the condition they were not named to protect their children, described the allegations as “shocking”.

One dad said: “It’s third-year kids that are meant to have been involved – they’ve found this nest full of eggs and trampled on them.

“It’s meant to have been a group of oystercatchers that had nested on a hedge on school grounds.

“For some reason these kids decided they were going to get rid of it – as far as I know it could well become a police matter.

“It’s shocking if that’s the way the world is now, if kids think something like that is great fun.

“I just don’t understand it – it is mindless cruelty.”

The area in which the nest was allegedly destroyed is understood to be covered by CCTV.

Oystercatchers are black and white wading birds with orange-red bills which largely feast on cockles and live on coastlines.

They are considered a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and have been given “amber” conservation status by the RSPB because of a decrease in numbers. Angus Council is investigating the incident, while police wildlife officers are understood to also be making inquiries.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We have been made aware of an alleged incident and are looking into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken if required.”

A police spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the incident and are making inquiries.”

The Scottish SPCA has also launched an investigation.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, head of education and policy, said: “We can confirm we have been made aware of this incident. We’ve contacted the school and Angus Council and we will work with them to investigate further.”