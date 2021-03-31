Probe after ‘cannabis plants’ found at Perth property

A police investigation is under way after a suspected cannabis cultivation was uncovered at a Perth property.

Officers descended on an address at Balhousie Street at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Neighbours reported a heavy police presence through the night and into Wednesday afternoon.

A force spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Balhousie Street in Perth at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, after what is understood to have been cannabis plants discovered within a property.”

She added: “Inquiries are ongoing.”