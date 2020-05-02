Probation teachers fear unemployment after Angus Council retracts vacancies

Primary school probationary teachers in Angus say ‘careless decision-making’ could leave them unemployed – and schools understaffed.

Angus Council has announced it is not hiring any permanent primary teachers, meaning there are no jobs for probationary teachers to apply for.

This comes after job adverts put online back in February were retracted by the local authority.

One newly qualified teacher (NQT) said probation teachers had been under the impression they would all get a job at the end of the school year.

They said: “This announcement came as a shock and disappointment for most.

“It can surely be assumed that usually there are vacancies created by retirals, promotions and resignations, therefore allowing many newly qualified teachers to secure permanent contracts after a successful NQT year.

“For those reasons, it is difficult to understand how Angus can do without an onslaught of permanent contracts after a successful NQT year.”

They added: “Given the first minister’s recent announcement on the possibility of classrooms and schools having to be redesigned to enable longer term social distancing to take place post lockdown, this would mean that class sizes would potentially have to reduce, creating a need for more teachers, not less.”

“There is no question that the 19/20 primary NQTs have been treated unsatisfactorily, have been kept in the dark, and will potentially be left without employment as a result of this careless decision making.”

The teacher also said they feel those who are just finishing their probation year are being pushed out to make way for teachers graduating this year.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Annual recruitment for primary school staff is advertised in accordance with our fair selection procedures and is the route through which current NQTs are considered for any vacant posts.

“Unfortunately, there are currently no vacant post for teachers of primary classes.

“We support the teacher induction schemes and are pleased when we have the opportunity to welcome NQTs into the profession in Angus.

“We are working with the General Teaching Council for Scotland and Scottish Government to achieve this again next session and, as the session progresses, vacancies may become available which will be advertised in the usual way.”