Pro-life group hold anti-abortion demonstration in Dundee city centre

A pro-life group aiming to ban pill-based abortions at home sparked controversy after pitching a stall in Dundee city centre.

Project Truth, the self-described “youth outreach initiative” of anti-abortion charity the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), set up a marquee and handed out leaflets on the High Street yesterday afternoon.

Volunteers wearing branded hoodies laid out sweets and stickers on a table under the canopy, together with a petition against home-based medical abortions.

Those working on the stand said they had experienced a “positive” reaction to their campaigning.

But Beth Bate, director of the DCA, tweeted the group’s leaflet and wrote: “Never thought I’d have to debate a woman’s right to choose and make the case for safe, legal access to abortions on my own High Street. I’m shaking with rage.”

But Eden Linton, 21, a volunteer with Project Truth, said the group was not trying to be adversarial.

She said: “We’ve had some really angry people but we respect other people’s opinions – we’re not looking to restrict anything, just provide support.”

However, Project Truth’s pamphlet bears the slogan “let’s rethink choice – because some choices mean others have none”.

Lifelong SPUC campaigner Helen Kidd, 63, from Menzieshill, said: “Even if I wasn’t a Christian I would still see (a foetus) as a baby. Women never get over having an abortion.”

And another woman in the street told the Tele: “I believe it should always be a woman’s choice.”

The leaflet depicts what it claims is a baby at 10 weeks – the latest point at which the abortion pill misoprostol can be taken at home.

Women in Scotland can take misoprostol at home after it has been prescribed by an abortion service as the second half of a process overseen by a clinician.

SPUC lost an appeal against a challenge to have home pills outlawed in May arguing they put women’s health at risk.

Suzi Martin, of the Women’s Equality Party, says restricting access to abortion is unsafe.

She added: “Restricting access to abortion only forces women to seek out unsafe ways of terminating their pregnancies, putting women’s lives at risk.”

Abortions in Dundee are at their highest level on record with 636 recorded last year. Experts believe women are delaying having kids for financial and job-related reasons.