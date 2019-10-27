Prize-winning powerlifter gets back to her day job as Dundee University scientist

A prize-winning powerlifter is getting back to her day job researching ways to battle life-threatening diseases.

By day, Dundee University scientist Irene Hallyburton develops drug compounds to help combat infections such as malaria, and has more than 20 years experience of doing so.

But by night, she swaps the lab and the microscope for the gym and the barbells.

Just weeks ago, the 49-year-old, from Perth, proved she was one of the best in her field by coming home with two bronze medals from the Commonwealth powerlifting championships which were held in St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

“My medals came in the squat and deadlift disciplines,” she said.

“I was delighted to medal. It’s not bad for someone who has been powerlifting for only three years.”

Now Irene is aiming to add to her medal collection.

She added: “I am off to the British Masters in Lincoln in a week and have been putting in the hard graft to ensure I am as prepared as I can be.”

Irene trains in the university gym and at Fit4Less in Perth.

“I don’t suppose there are too many people doing a day job like mine who are also powerlifting,” she said.

“However, since I took it up I have not looked back.

“I was competing in roller derby when I decided to add weight training to my exercise programme.

“I knew a few folk who were involved in powerlifting and I decided to give it a go.

“I’m glad I did because I have really taken to it and now I have two Commonwealth bronze medals.

“Hopefully, there will be more medals to come.

“Whether that happens or not remains to be seen but I enjoy powerlifting.

“However, I am also dedicated to my day job.

“It’s a strange combination but it’s one I’m at home with, combating malaria and lifting weights.”

Irene has been helped with her expenses by Perth and Kinross Sports Council which recently awarded her a £150 grant.