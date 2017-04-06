Private parking firms could be “galvanised” to pursue those who refuse to pay fines following a landmark court ruling in Dundee, it’s been claimed.

City resident Carly Mackie was ordered by a court to pay £24,500 in unpaid parking fines issued by parking company Vehicle Control Services — believed to be Britain’s biggest parking fine.

A sheriff heard she had ignored repeated notices to pay the fines because she didn’t think they applied in Scottish law.

But, Lauren Rae, an associate at Dundee legal firm Thorntons Solicitors, said the case demonstrated that parking fines issued by private firms are legally enforceable.

She said: “It is a common misconception among drivers that parking fines issued by private parking companies are unenforceable in Scotland.

“Ms Mackie’s case is a stark reminder that those parking fines are enforceable so long as the terms and conditions of the car park are clearly displayed.”

Vehicle Control Services said it may continue to pursue other rogue parkers through the courts. However, Ms Rae said the likelihood of this would depend on how often drivers offended.

“The recent decision in Ms Mackie’s case may galvanise other parking companies to follow suit and raise court proceedings against non-paying drivers,” she said.

“However, I think it is unlikely court proceedings will be raised against drivers who have accumulated only a small number of parking fines — the cost of court proceedings is likely to be disproportionate to the value of the fines outstanding.

“By opting to park your vehicle within the car park where notices are displayed, you are deemed to have agreed to the terms and conditions, which includes liability to pay penalty charges for overstaying or failure to display a valid permit/ticket.”

In England and Wales, drivers fighting parking fines have access to POPLA, an independent ombudsman that acts as a second point of appeal if a firm refuses to drop a fine.

Kelvin Reynolds, director of public affairs and policy at the British Parking Association, said Scotland should have a similar set-up.

He said: “If an independent appeals service had been available in Scotland, it is more than likely that cases where the sum has reached £24,500 could have been avoided.

“There is a lot of misinformation on the internet about the enforcement of private parking charge notices, and with different laws in Scotland and England, this adds to the confusion.

“Regardless of whether they park in private car parks, council car parks or on-street, motorists should always park properly and always check any signage displayed to make sure they know and understand the rules that apply.”

Megan French, consumer writer with financial advice website MoneySavingExpert, added: “If you think you’ve been given an unfair ticket in a private car park, don’t automatically pay it.

“Be careful not to confuse private parking tickets with official parking fines, which are likely to be from a council and called penalty charge notices. Private parking tickets do a good job of mimicking an official fine, but they are not.”