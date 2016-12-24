Prisoners in Tayside are set for a right royal festive feast — as bosses serve up Balmoral chicken for their Christmas dinner.

Those doing time at Castle Huntly will be able to tuck into a tasty meal and wash it down with soft drinks.

Menus have been put together by the Scottish Prison Service to ensure inmates enjoy a traditional Christmas Day meal along with the rest of the country.

Prisoners at Castle Huntly, near Dundee, will be able to choose from a selection of brunch options — including Christmas lorne sausage, sausages, black pudding, quorn sausage and vegetable burgers.

Breakfast can be accompanied by baked beans, eggs, potato scones, cereal and milk or orange juice.

For lunch, prisoners will start with soup followed by a choice of Balmoral chicken and trimmings, mushroom brie, hazelnut and cranberry Wellington or halal curry.

These options will be accompanied by a choice of farm vegetables or Brussels sprouts and roast potatoes.

Those who fancy dessert will have the option of Christmas pudding with cream or fresh fruit.

Prisoners will get an evening bag of festive goodies containing a sausage roll, crisps, a mincemeat pie, soft drink, chocolate bar and satsumas.

Over at HMP Perth, prisoners will be offered a selection of hot breakfast options including bacon, black pudding, link sausage and halal lorne.

For the main course there will be an option of chicken fillet stuffing and gravy.

Those with a sweet tooth can finish off their meal with a traditional Christmas pudding and custard.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said the average cost per prisoners would be around £2.50 per head.

He added: “Over the festive period we offer menus which balance tradition with suitable nutritional content and comply with the guidelines of the Food Standards Agency, produced within the catering budget.”

A spokesman for Taxpayer Scotland said it was only fitting the season of good cheer was extended to those serving time in prison over the Christmas holidays.

He said: “Even the taxpayers aren’t scrooges at all times of the year.

“Even prisoners have to be given some festive cheer.”