Prisoner ran drug supply and smuggling operation from Perth prison and two other jails

A convict who ran a drug supply and smuggling operation from three Scottish prisons has been jailed for five years and three months.

Craig Sutton, 37, was involved in trafficking heroin and ecstasy while jailed at Perth, Saughton in Edinburgh, and Addiewell in West Lothian.

At the High Court in Edinburgh Lord Burns told him his latest sentence should be served after his current one which runs until October 2023.

Sutton, who appeared by a video link from Perth jail, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between February 2015 and July 2017. He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin between April 2015 and July 2017.

His co-accused Natalie Williamson, 30, of Moidart Avenue, Renfrew, admitted allowing her bank accounts to be used to receive £30,000 of criminal property.

Lord Burns deferred sentence on her for a year and told her she must remain free of offending.

Sutton’s drug crimes came to light when he was in Addiewell prison on July 19 in 2017 and a fire alarm went off in a neighbouring cell.

Advocate depute Mark McGuire said when there was a safety check a number of people were found in the cell with Sutton, and there was a smell of burning.

A search found a small quantity of heroin, drug paraphernalia and dozens of letters to Sutton from other prisoners.

An unsent letter written by Sutton laid out plans to smuggle drugs into jail by others concealing quantities of narcotics internally and committing high-value shoplifting offences before claiming they were of no fixed abode to get remanded.

Police also turned up phone calls made by Sutton after his imprisonment in 2014, which included calls to Williamson discussing the use of her bank account to receive money owed to him for drugs.

His defence counsel, Michael Anderson, said the qualified stonemason hoped to make a fresh start in London once freed.