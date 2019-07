A trial has been fixed for a man accused of a knife attack.

Peter Winks, a prisoner at HMP Perth, denies pursuing and repeatedly striking Stephen Chambers on the head and body with a knife to his injury and disfigurement on March 20 on Dunholm Terrace.

The 38-year-old also denies possessing heroin, a Class A drug, at police headquarters on March 21.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for July 31.