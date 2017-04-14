Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 54 year old prisoner Frederick Boyd.

Boyd was on home leave from HMP, Castle Huntly, near Dundee, at an address in Glasgow and has failed to return to the prison at the conclusion of this period of home leave.

Boyd was reported missing to Police Scotland at 11.15pm on Tuesday, 11 April.

It is believed that Boyd has connections in the Clydebank, Knightswood and Drumchapel areas of Glasgow.

He is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, of medium build, clean shaven with short brown hair.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.