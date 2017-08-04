Prisoner, 24, on the run after escaping from Scottish hospital

A prisoner is on the run after freeing himself from security at a Scottish hospital.

Prisoner Lee Hipson was being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment at 12.20am today when he evaded security staff.

The 24-year-old is described as being around 6ft 1in, of slim build, dark blond shaved hair, unshaven and has blue eyes.

Hipson is believed to be wearing a black Nike jumper, black/grey/white Nike t-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black/grey Nike

trainers.

Police Scotland have urged people not to approach Hipson and to call them on 101 if they spot him.

In November 2012, Hipson was locked up for six years and nine months after carrying out a vicious Christmas Eve knife attack the previous year.

Hipson, who had a string of convictions for violence, committed the offence days after being released from custody.

According to the Evening Express, he had been freed after serving two months behind bars for an attack on a Good Samaritan who went to his aid.

But within four days Hipson, along with an accomplice viciously attacked a couple in Upper Mastrick Way, Aberdeen, as they were walking home from Christmas shopping.