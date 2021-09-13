Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prison risk for Dundee mum after neighbours reported £15,000 benefit fraud

By Ciaran Shanks
September 13, 2021, 7:00 am
Dundee benefits cheat, sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court Picture shows; Shona Fletcher, Dundee benefits cheat, sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court . Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2015
A Dundee mother caught pocketing more than £15,000 worth of benefits after failing to reveal she was living with her husband has been warned she could be jailed.

Shona Fletcher was claiming housing benefit from Dundee City Council but was reported by neighbours who saw her maintaining a household on Scrimgeour Place, with her husband David Fletcher.

An investigation was launched and the neighbours handed over evidence of Facebook photos and interactions between the couple.

Fletcher, 39, pled guilty to claiming benefits to which she was not entitled on the day she was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This case is in the custodial area so I need to think if there is a suitable alternative or not,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

Evidence provided by neighbours

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova revealed how Mr Fletcher’s correspondence address on Companies House was the same as his wife’s

She told the court: “The accused claimed housing benefit.

“The charge is that the accused’s husband had been maintaining a common household for most of the period of the claim.

“Evidence from two neighbours speak to them living as a family at the address, from Facebook photos and interacting on social media as a couple.

“David Fletcher’s business premises gave its address as the address in the charge, as well as loan applications.

“The accused states that she was aware that she had to advise of any changes.

“She accepts receiving leaflets advising of this.”

Sentence deferred

The court was told how Fletcher originally denied in an interview she was maintaining a household with her husband.

Fletcher, of Scrimgeour Place, pled guilty to failing to give Dundee City Council prompt notification of a change in circumstances that affected her entitlement to housing benefit.

She admitted failing to report she was sharing a common household with her husband and thereby obtained £15,881.88 that she was not entitled to.

The offence was committed between April 1, 2016 and November 9, 2017 at the address and at the Wellgate Jobcentre.

Sentence was deferred on Fletcher until October for social work reports to be prepared.

Fletcher’s bail order was allowed to continue.