Prison risk for Dundee mum after neighbours reported £15,000 benefit fraud

A Dundee mother caught pocketing more than £15,000 worth of benefits after failing to reveal she was living with her husband has been warned she could be jailed.

Shona Fletcher was claiming housing benefit from Dundee City Council but was reported by neighbours who saw her maintaining a household on Scrimgeour Place, with her husband David Fletcher.

An investigation was launched and the neighbours handed over evidence of Facebook photos and interactions between the couple.

Fletcher, 39, pled guilty to claiming benefits to which she was not entitled on the day she was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This case is in the custodial area so I need to think if there is a suitable alternative or not,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

Evidence provided by neighbours

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova revealed how Mr Fletcher’s correspondence address on Companies House was the same as his wife’s

She told the court: “The accused claimed housing benefit.

“The charge is that the accused’s husband had been maintaining a common household for most of the period of the claim.

“Evidence from two neighbours speak to them living as a family at the address, from Facebook photos and interacting on social media as a couple.

“David Fletcher’s business premises gave its address as the address in the charge, as well as loan applications.

“The accused states that she was aware that she had to advise of any changes.

“She accepts receiving leaflets advising of this.”

Sentence deferred

The court was told how Fletcher originally denied in an interview she was maintaining a household with her husband.

Fletcher, of Scrimgeour Place, pled guilty to failing to give Dundee City Council prompt notification of a change in circumstances that affected her entitlement to housing benefit.

She admitted failing to report she was sharing a common household with her husband and thereby obtained £15,881.88 that she was not entitled to.

The offence was committed between April 1, 2016 and November 9, 2017 at the address and at the Wellgate Jobcentre.

Sentence was deferred on Fletcher until October for social work reports to be prepared.

Fletcher’s bail order was allowed to continue.