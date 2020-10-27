Prison for Angus joiner found with stun guns and haul of drugs

A joiner caught with stun guns and illegal drugs has been jailed for more than three years.

Christopher Nicol, 40, previously admitted buying the weapons from online shop Wish.

Police also found nearly 2,000 diazepam tablets and cannabis after searching his home and car in Kirriemuir.

Nicol claimed the drugs were for his personal use.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson had told Dundee Sheriff Court at a previous hearing: “Two disguised stun guns were also recovered.

“He admitted purchasing the stun guns from Wish, stating that he thought they were stun torches.

“He stated he thought they were capable of creating an electric spark and a torch.

“He didn’t offer any explanation for why he had bought them.

“The stun function and the torch were independent of each other.

“They come under the legislation as firearms disguised as other objects,” she added.

Nicol, of Clova Road, Kirriemuir, admitted having two stun gun devices in his Subaru Impreza at Logie Business Park in Kirriemuir.

He also admitted being in possession of cannabis, cannabis resin and diazepam.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said Nicol had not been searching the “dark web” for the items but had merely stumbled upon them, believing he was acting legally.

Mr Donnelly said: “The items were locked in a secure garage.

“There is no suggestion that these were used or intended to be used.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes took a dim view of Nicol’s conduct and sentenced him to the minimum period in prison of five years which he reduced to 40 months.

He said: “You were only two clicks away from ordering these on the internet and that’s just not acceptable.

“Here you are with hands on what are really quite serious weapons.”