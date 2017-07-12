The Princess Royal visited Dundee to unveil a permanent tribute to the city’s seafarers from the First World War.

Before a congregation of more than 100 people in St Mary’s, Dundee Parish Church, she pulled back blue curtains to reveal a brass and cherrywood plaque.

The text reads: “In abiding memory of the seamen and women of Dundee who served in the Great War 1914-1919 and of those who gave their lives for their country and for freedom.”

Princess Anne also visited RR Spink & Sons to mark the £3.1 million expansion of its Arbroath factory.

She met staff and local dignitaries before being shown round the factory yesterday.