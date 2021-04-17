Prince Philip’s Funeral: What will happen, who will attend and where you can watch

A ceremonial funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will take place today but what will happen and where can you watch?

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 mourners are allowed to attend the service in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Where can you watch?

The service will begin at 3pm and is to be broadcast by the BBC, STV and Sky.

Coverage prior to the funeral will begin at 12.40pm on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with a shortened re-run lasting one hour scheduled for 8.10pm.

STV’s coverage begins at 1.15pm with Sky One’s broadcast starting at 2.45pm.

The events leading up to the service and the funeral itself will also be broadcast over the airways via BBC Radio Scotland from 2pm.

Social distancing in place

Attendees will be required to wear face coverings with social distancing in place.

The Grenadier Guards will lead the procession to St George’s Chapel followed by a party of high ranking military figures.

The Duke’s four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – will all walk behind the Duke’s coffin, alongside Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s son.

Prince Philip’s coffin is being carried in a specially modified Land Rover designed by the Duke.

The Queen will travel in a vehicle behind the procession before entering the chapel via a side door where she will take up her place in the congregation alone.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, before he will deliver the commendation as the coffin is lowered into the royal vault.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will give the blessing.

A small choir of four people will also be in attendance to sing music chosen by the Duke.

The full list of attendees

The Queen

2. The Prince of Wales

3. The Duchess of Cornwall

4. The Duke of Cambridge

5. The Duchess of Cambridge

6. The Duke of Sussex

7. The Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. The Earl of Wessex

13. The Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. The Princess Royal

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

The Queen is said to have face some “very difficult” decisions in determining which mourners can attend from the 800 originally planned.

Her Royal Highness has said that she wanted all branches of the Duke’s family to be represented when whittling down the list to the final 30.